Nakheel’s Al Furjan Pavilion opens for business
Dubai
Nakheel on Sunday announced the inauguration of the Al Fujran Pavillion, it’s fifth mall project of 2016.
The centre — the first of two retail hubs to be located in the residential development — consists of 24 shops, restaurants, and services spanning 87,000 sq ft of leasable space, and a car park that can hold 300 vehicles.
Retailers already include a Spinneys supermarket, several food and beverage outlets, a bookstore, and a salon. A sports and recreation hub, a medical center and a nursery are also scheduled to open soon.
“Al Furjan Pavilion is the heartbeat of this vibrant community and an ideal milestone to mark the end of what has been a momentous year for Nakheel,” stated Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel.
Al Furjan, located near Jebel Ali, currently houses approximately 5,000 people and is expected to grow it population to 65,000 when completed.
The second Nakheel Pavilion at Al Furjan, including a mosque, restaurants, a gym, a nursery and a number of shops is already under construction and is expected to open early next year.
With a development value of Dh110 million, the hub is Nakheel’s fourth community retail centre and is expected to bring the company’s 2016 retail project delivery value to more than Dh1.5 billion.