Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Meraas launches F&B-focused Dubai Gourmet

Business arm to deliver gourmet dining destinations in Dubai

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Meraas, a Dubai-based holding company, announced on Monday the launch of Dubai Gourmet, a new business designed to deliver gourmet dining destinations in Dubai.

In a statement, Meraas said Dubai Gourmet will introduce innovation dining concepts, drawing inspiration from global cuisines and cultures.

Dubai Gourmet will be headed by Abdin Nasralla, a hospitality expert with experience in Dubai, who will serve as the new company’s chief executive officer.

Its outlets will be located both in standalone venues as well as existing and upcoming Meraas destinations throughout Dubai. The first outlet, Qasr Al Sultan, is due to open in January 2017 near The Outlet Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts in Jebel Ali.

The new outlet will offer customers a “Life of a Sultan” experience, which will include traditional performances, a food bazaar, live cooking stations, and a souk, Meraas said in a statement.

The launch of new dining outlets by Meraas comes amid strong growth in supply of food and beverage (F&B) outlets in the UAE, and particularly in Dubai, resulting in increased competition, and a growing struggle by individual outlets for footfall.

However, there is still strong demand, with consumers in the UAE spending as much on F&B this year as they did last year, according to a recent survey by consultancy KPMG.

“The economic environment might have led some to switch from fine dining restaurants to premium-casual … but eating out as such has clearly not gone through much of a change,” said Anurag Bajpai, partner and head of retail at KPMG in the Lower Gulf.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

US returns Alibaba website to market blacklist

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party