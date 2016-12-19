Meraas launches F&B-focused Dubai Gourmet

Abu Dhabi: Meraas, a Dubai-based holding company, announced on Monday the launch of Dubai Gourmet, a new business designed to deliver gourmet dining destinations in Dubai.

In a statement, Meraas said Dubai Gourmet will introduce innovation dining concepts, drawing inspiration from global cuisines and cultures.

Dubai Gourmet will be headed by Abdin Nasralla, a hospitality expert with experience in Dubai, who will serve as the new company’s chief executive officer.

Its outlets will be located both in standalone venues as well as existing and upcoming Meraas destinations throughout Dubai. The first outlet, Qasr Al Sultan, is due to open in January 2017 near The Outlet Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts in Jebel Ali.

The new outlet will offer customers a “Life of a Sultan” experience, which will include traditional performances, a food bazaar, live cooking stations, and a souk, Meraas said in a statement.

The launch of new dining outlets by Meraas comes amid strong growth in supply of food and beverage (F&B) outlets in the UAE, and particularly in Dubai, resulting in increased competition, and a growing struggle by individual outlets for footfall.

However, there is still strong demand, with consumers in the UAE spending as much on F&B this year as they did last year, according to a recent survey by consultancy KPMG.

“The economic environment might have led some to switch from fine dining restaurants to premium-casual … but eating out as such has clearly not gone through much of a change,” said Anurag Bajpai, partner and head of retail at KPMG in the Lower Gulf.