GFH Real Estate appoints new CCO
Dubai: GFH Real Estate, a subsidiary of the GFH Financial Group, has announced the appointment of Mohammad Khalil Ahmad as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
“We are pleased to welcome Ahmad to GFH RE and are confident that his experience will strengthen our efforts to effectively grow our real estate assets,” said Majed Al Khan, CEO of GFH RE.
Ahmad joins GFH RE with 15 years of experience in commercial management and was most recently the CCO at the Bahrain Airport Company.