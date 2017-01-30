Ecommerce will take on multiple operating strategies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ecommerce will take on multiple operating strategies

One could be subscription-based product offerings as perfected by Dollar Shave Club

Gulf News
 

With the impending arrival of noon.com, competition in the ecommerce space is to heat up, with consumers getting a variety of content as well as improved experiences. This intensification of competition is expected to lead inevitably to a diversity of models as market players adjust to a world dominated by “content shock”.

As the market continues to mature, it is the development of these models that needs to be looked out for, to determine the pace of evolution of the GCC online marketplace.

Models that have started to gain traction have been subscription-based. Users have been aware of this platform with the success of Uber, Spotify, airbnb, etc.

Between software subscriptions (predominantly in the enterprise space) as well as online subscription, research indicates that the size of the subscription model is already in excess of $150 billion (Dh550.5 billion), growing at a CAGR of 40 per cent in the last five years.

However, subscription based models do not have to be limited to services alone, and in recent years have manifested in the form of ecommerce models that provide a physical product on a subscription basis rather than a for a single fee for purchase.

A recent example has been the Dollar Shave Club. Founded in 2011, the company has recently been valued at $615 million; its single product has been and remains selling razors! This model has been particularly successful with millennials; despite the fact that millennials possess 30 per cent more income than their parents when they were between the ages of 20 and 30, they are less wealthy.

This has meant that millennials are less likely to own a car or a house at the same life cycle stage that their parents did. More importantly, it implies that millennials are placing a greater emphasis on annuity of cashflows where the product demand is repetitive and thus can be automated.

Anything therefore that is consumed regularly can be sold via a subscription model, and in many cases, already is. Examples include meal packs, “vegpacks”, beauty products and snack boxes. The challenge is of course to improve the consumer experience such that there is a higher retention rate.

Research indicates that a 2.5 per cent change in the churn rate implies a 30 per cent difference in recurring revenue.

These specific ecommerce sites are expected to proliferate in Dubai and the region, as traditional marketplace models are going to be saturated by the presence of large players, who have already made inroads. Product and/or category specific websites are undergoing a tremendous amount of experimentation.

It is important to note however the change in emphasis towards annuity cashflow purchase preferences that millennials are moving towards. Although there is not enough specific data in the UAE, Gartner research indicates that even in China, there has been a shift in consumer preferences towards websites that offer “payment plans”.

In Dubai this trend has been well advertised and capitalised on in the real estate space. It is only a matter of time before this manifests itself in the local and regional ecommerce platforms as well.

While much of the chatter among the players has been about product and content differentiation, it is inevitable that the subscription-based model is yet another mechanism that will find its space in recurring purchases as market participants continue to find ways to differentiate themselves.

The writer heads the digital operations at GCP Group.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Majid Al Futtaim’s 2016 revenue up 9%

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis