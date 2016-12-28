Dubai Tourism lauds private sector’s support to DSF

DUBAI: Some of the biggest private sector entities in the UAE have come together to support the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the government driven retail initiative, which began on Monday, December 26.

“DSF’s success as a global attraction would have not been possible without the support and commitment of our partners in the private sector,” Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances (DFRE), said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are delighted to welcome back all our partners in the private sector for what will truly be a unique collaborative effort during DSF 2017.”

Emirates, which has been a key sponsor of DSF since its inception in 1998, will be continuing its partnership again this year. “DSF has grown to become one of the most important events on Dubai’s calendar and we are committed to support the government’s vision to position Dubai as the number one destination for tourism and business both on a regional and international level,” stated Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Centre.

DSF 2017 events and activations will be run across the emirate with thousands of retail outlets offering deals including discounts of up to 75 per cent on a range of merchandise.

In addition to the promotional offers, shopping malls and retailers will also be delivering a range of entertainment activities.

“We has been a proud strategic partner of Dubai Tourism and DSF for almost two decades and look forward to delighting millions of tourists and residents again with a spectacular array of entertainment and promotional offers at the Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem and for the first time City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, senior director of property development, Shopping Malls for Majid Al Futtaim.

Meraas, too, will be running campaigns and activities across its destinations including City Walk, The Beach, Box-park, and The Outlet Village, said Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry, Vice President, retail marketing, promotions & recreations.

Other strategic partners of DFRE for 2017 include AW Rostamani Group, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mercato, Paris Gallery, ENOC, Nakheel Malls, Dubai Duty Free, and Etisalat and with key sponsors, Visa and Jumbo Group.

The latest edition of the shopping festival runs until January 28, 2017.