Dubai Tourism lauds private sector’s support to DSF

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Tourism lauds private sector’s support to DSF

Biggest private sector entities gear up to play crucial role in Dubai Shopping Festival 2017

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Some of the biggest private sector entities in the UAE have come together to support the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the government driven retail initiative, which began on Monday, December 26.

“DSF’s success as a global attraction would have not been possible without the support and commitment of our partners in the private sector,” Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances (DFRE), said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are delighted to welcome back all our partners in the private sector for what will truly be a unique collaborative effort during DSF 2017.”

Emirates, which has been a key sponsor of DSF since its inception in 1998, will be continuing its partnership again this year. “DSF has grown to become one of the most important events on Dubai’s calendar and we are committed to support the government’s vision to position Dubai as the number one destination for tourism and business both on a regional and international level,” stated Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Centre.

DSF 2017 events and activations will be run across the emirate with thousands of retail outlets offering deals including discounts of up to 75 per cent on a range of merchandise.

In addition to the promotional offers, shopping malls and retailers will also be delivering a range of entertainment activities.

“We has been a proud strategic partner of Dubai Tourism and DSF for almost two decades and look forward to delighting millions of tourists and residents again with a spectacular array of entertainment and promotional offers at the Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem and for the first time City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, senior director of property development, Shopping Malls for Majid Al Futtaim.

Meraas, too, will be running campaigns and activities across its destinations including City Walk, The Beach, Box-park, and The Outlet Village, said Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry, Vice President, retail marketing, promotions & recreations.

Other strategic partners of DFRE for 2017 include AW Rostamani Group, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mercato, Paris Gallery, ENOC, Nakheel Malls, Dubai Duty Free, and Etisalat and with key sponsors, Visa and Jumbo Group.

The latest edition of the shopping festival runs until January 28, 2017.

More from Retail

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

Also In Retail

Jobless Filipino wins car, cash in DSF raffle

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan