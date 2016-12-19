Deliveroo launches in Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: Deliveroo, the web and mobile based food delivery service, celebrated the launch of its services in Abu Dhabi, earlier last week. The service covers Al Reem Island, Qasr Al Bahr, Al Nahyan, Al Markaziyah, Al Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Musallah, Al Karamah, and Al Khubeirah with plans of upcoming expansion, the company said in a statement on Monday. It added that restaurants in exclusive partnership currently include Jazz@Pizza Express, Cafe Bateel, Cinnabon, Magnolia Bakery, Hanoi and Taqado. The service is available between 11am and 11:30pm with free delivery for a limited time.