Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Central on track for opening in 2018 summer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Central on track for opening in 2018 summer

Fifty per cent of the mall is leased, the developer says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Gulf Related, the developer of Al Maryah Central Mall in Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday that 50 per cent of the mall is leased and is on track for opening in summer next year, a top executive of the company told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“We are building on time, leasing on time and the project is on schedule to be opened in summer next year,” said Dr Karim Al Solh, co-managing partner of Gulf Related and chief executive officer of Gulf Capital.

The company expects 75 per cent of the mall to be leased by summer with 180 deals in process currently.

“The construction of the mall is progressing well with structural completion and topping out. It will become a major tourist destination once it opens next year,” said Al Solh.

Gulf Related, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi based Gulf Capital and the US based Related company is investing $1.05 billion (Dh3.8 billion) in the development of the project that is coming up at Al Maryah Island.

Once completed, the project will have 400 stores, 100 food and beverage outlets, a 20-screen cinema and three rooftop parks apart from residential apartments and a hotel.

The highlight of the project would be the presence of Macy’s first international store outside the US and the opening of Bloomingdale’s first departmental store in Abu Dhabi.

Al Tayer group, Dubai Holding Group, Majid Al Futtaim group, Chalhoub group and others have all signed leasing agreements to bring sixty more brands to the shopping mall that also includes 35,000 square foot flagship Zara, All Saints, Lululemon among others, the company said.

The company is aiming to capture 20 per cent of the emirate’s retail spending once the mall opens for business in 2018. The annual retail spend in Abu Dhabi is projected to reach $12.18 billion (Dh44.73 billion) by 2018.

“Today on Al Maryah island we have four projects including the Galleria in partnership with Mubadala, Al Maryah Central and the two towers that we are about to launch. We are a long term developer and betting on the growth in Abu Dhabi for the next ten years,” he said.

The Galleria Mall, which the company opened in 2013, has recorded double digit growth last year, he said.

“Luxury stores have performed very strong. On an average we are seeing double digit growth at Galleria mall.”

The company is building two additional towers including a residential property and a hotel tower as part of the development of Al Maryah Central.

Granting of visa on arrival facility for Chinese and Russian tourists will boost the potential of Abu Dhabi as a tourist destination, he said.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Majid Al Futtaim’s 2016 revenue up 9%

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery