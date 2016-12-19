Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

A bit of love and devotion can help brands

Study finds that only 5% of local shoppers are extremely devoted to brands

Gulf News
 

Dubai

There’s not much love that UAE consumers have for their favourite retail brands — in fact, only 5 per cent of them prefer to stay “devoted”, according to a survey by the loyalty services firm ICLP.

These consumers were asked to rate their experiences with brand relationships on seven core criteria — recognition, rewards, reciprocity, reliability, respect, trust and communication.

The types of relationships ranged from the least-desirable “empty” status to “liking”, “casual”, “romantic”, “companionate” to “devoted”, which was the most desirable.

Devotion which is a factor of “how passionate, committed and intimate consumers feel with a retailer” and key to “growing high-value, enduring relationships between people and brands”.

And based on the findings, there wasn’t that much of devotion going around for brands. “Brands today are finding it difficult to bond with their customers — the level of choice means consumers are increasingly distracted,” said Sanjit Gill, general manager at ICLP. “Our research shows what consumers need from a brand in order to build an emotional connection, is very similar to what they require from relationships with friends and loved ones.

“That is, good communication, reliability, consistency, reward and recognition.”

“We know people fall in and out of friendships — lured by “pastures greener”. The same thinking can be applied to brand relationships which are dynamic and ever changing. If they weren’t then you would have pretty much a static number of customer’s year-in, year-out.”

The study found that consumer interest in loyalty programmes remains high in terms of encouraging spend, with 79 per cent saying they would be encouraged to shop more.

The best way, according to the study, to create a win-win alliance with shoppers is to:

• Foster brand advocacy — 100 per cent of devoted customers would recommend a retailer to others, demonstrating the importance of creating and maintaining devoted customer relationships.

• Create stronger rewards programmes — though consumers in empty, liking and casual relationships have lower expectations around rewards, 79 per cent of Emirati consumers would buy more if they were better rewarded. This emphasises the power of using personalised rewards that “surprise and delight” customers to move them towards a more devoted state.

• Take time to understand customers’ needs — 73 per cent would buy more if retailers used their data to understand their customers’ individual needs and requirements better. By doing this, retailers can encourage the intimacy required for a devoted relationship.

• Build respect and trust among consumers — 71 per cent would buy more if retailers treated them with more respect, and 62 per cent would buy more if they trusted brands more. Trust is key to securing the commitment that exists where there is devotion.

• Communication is also crucial — 68 per cent would buy more if brands communicated with them better. This highlights the importance of using better communications and engagement strategies to create the reciprocal sense of passion present in a devoted relationship.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

US returns Alibaba website to market blacklist

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party