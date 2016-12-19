A bit of love and devotion can help brands

Dubai

There’s not much love that UAE consumers have for their favourite retail brands — in fact, only 5 per cent of them prefer to stay “devoted”, according to a survey by the loyalty services firm ICLP.

These consumers were asked to rate their experiences with brand relationships on seven core criteria — recognition, rewards, reciprocity, reliability, respect, trust and communication.

The types of relationships ranged from the least-desirable “empty” status to “liking”, “casual”, “romantic”, “companionate” to “devoted”, which was the most desirable.

Devotion which is a factor of “how passionate, committed and intimate consumers feel with a retailer” and key to “growing high-value, enduring relationships between people and brands”.

And based on the findings, there wasn’t that much of devotion going around for brands. “Brands today are finding it difficult to bond with their customers — the level of choice means consumers are increasingly distracted,” said Sanjit Gill, general manager at ICLP. “Our research shows what consumers need from a brand in order to build an emotional connection, is very similar to what they require from relationships with friends and loved ones.

“That is, good communication, reliability, consistency, reward and recognition.”

“We know people fall in and out of friendships — lured by “pastures greener”. The same thinking can be applied to brand relationships which are dynamic and ever changing. If they weren’t then you would have pretty much a static number of customer’s year-in, year-out.”

The study found that consumer interest in loyalty programmes remains high in terms of encouraging spend, with 79 per cent saying they would be encouraged to shop more.

The best way, according to the study, to create a win-win alliance with shoppers is to:

• Foster brand advocacy — 100 per cent of devoted customers would recommend a retailer to others, demonstrating the importance of creating and maintaining devoted customer relationships.

• Create stronger rewards programmes — though consumers in empty, liking and casual relationships have lower expectations around rewards, 79 per cent of Emirati consumers would buy more if they were better rewarded. This emphasises the power of using personalised rewards that “surprise and delight” customers to move them towards a more devoted state.

• Take time to understand customers’ needs — 73 per cent would buy more if retailers used their data to understand their customers’ individual needs and requirements better. By doing this, retailers can encourage the intimacy required for a devoted relationship.

• Build respect and trust among consumers — 71 per cent would buy more if retailers treated them with more respect, and 62 per cent would buy more if they trusted brands more. Trust is key to securing the commitment that exists where there is devotion.

• Communication is also crucial — 68 per cent would buy more if brands communicated with them better. This highlights the importance of using better communications and engagement strategies to create the reciprocal sense of passion present in a devoted relationship.