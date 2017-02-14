Mobile
Communications needs a touchy-feely narrative

Today’s consumers will only go in for a deeper connect with personalisation

Gulf News
 

Time runs fast, and as with many other things, PR and the overall way of communication have gone through an amazing transformation. To stay ahead of changes, businesses must continuously adapt — be it how they operate, motivate their team, manage finances or conduct communications with their target audience.

While advertising and more traditional ways of communication are losing consumers’ trust, businesses that master the new ways of connecting with audience will continue to evolve.

So what are some of the fast-growing trends that brands shouldn’t ignore?

The power of thought leadership

While reports show that consumers in the GCC are the most active media users globally — spending almost 10.9 hours a day consuming media content — it doesn’t mean that they will trust your messages right away. To earn that trust brands need to start tailoring the information when addressing their key audience as well as be knowledgeable, experienced, and supportive.

Top executives can get noticed and respected by showing that they are an authority on a particular subject. People like to connect with people, and they can have an easier connect with your business as well if you tell its story.

There are many ways how people in business can establish themselves as thought leaders — by giving an interview or publishing articles, opinion pieces or even blog posts that can be of interest to audiences. It all helps build authority... more naturally.

Content personalisation

With the rise of various social media platforms, today’s generation spends up to 90 per cent of their time online. Customers are more engaged with brands and prefer to talk to them directly (that is, through social media) rather than using other channels of communication. Thus, brands that learn how to develop personalised content using customer data or even behavioural insights will be able not only to stay more connected with target audiences, but also influence their decisions more effectively.

This is one of the reasons for brands to start paying more attention to developing visual content – customers’ attention span has shortened to 15-20 seconds. So visual content may end up telling your story better than words.

Influencers vs media

While consumers’ trust in advertising has dropped significantly, traditional media that doesn’t innovate start losing its influence as well. The new generation of ‘pro-sumers’ or proactive consumers tend to trust someone who is alike. A Nielsen survey confirms these trends as well stating that 92 per cent of us trust recommendations from individuals we may not even personally know!

Eight in 10 global respondents say they completely or somewhat trust word-of-mouth as well as recommendations of friends and family. Thus, influencers and bloggers are becoming a quite effective alternative to media and an integral part of any marketing campaign.

If you are not online you don’t exist

Brochures, catalogues, and informational sheets about your company are becoming things of the past. The era of mobile-first dictates that mobile, apps, the internet and social media be the first touch points. As communication evolves and transforms, it’s important for brands to understand how the digital world is organised and to take benefits of latest technologies to transfer messages to audiences. Is your website running well?

Do you invest in online marketing to connect with potential customers? Is information about your company easily accessible online? No matter what you do, make sure your business is strategically connected with your audience.

Human era communication

With the rise of social media, businesses should remember that they can’t be robotic anymore and need to adopt more human features. They should change the way how they talk with consumers (through a website, social media channels, etc.) and tailor messages so as to be heard and address customer needs. Communication requires a different approach now — one that touches on human emotions and habits.

While words like “leading” and “innovative” have been popular, the latest trend for brands is to simply be human-like…

The writer is PR Director at JPd Agency.

