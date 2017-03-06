Yields rise on Egypt’s three and seven year bonds
CAIRO: Average yields on Egypt’s 3-year and 7-year Treasury bonds rose at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The 3-year bond average yield rose to 17.097 per cent from 16.75 per cent and the 7-year average yield rose to 17.173 per cent from 16.90 per cent, it said.
Meanwhile, remittances from Egyptians abroad increased 20 per cent year-on-year in the three months following the country’s November currency float, totalling about $5 billion (Dh18.4 billion), a central bank statement. Remittances for the month of January were up 23 per cent year-on-year, reaching $1.6 billion, the statement said.