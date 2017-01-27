Yes Bank turns Rana Kapoor into billionaire as stock climbs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yes Bank turns Rana Kapoor into billionaire as stock climbs

Lender is benefiting from its low bad-loan ratio and robust return on equity

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Rana Kapoor
Gulf News
 

Singapore: Rana Kapoor, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Yes Bank Ltd, has become a billionaire as shares in the lender jumped 16.4 per cent this month, making it the best-performing stock among India’s banks.

The Mumbai-based lender is benefiting from its low bad-loan ratio and robust return on equity, according to Alpesh Mehta, Mumbai-based analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

India’s banks have seen their profits squeezed recently by a surge in bad loans. The industry’s gross bad-loan ratio jumped to a 14-year high of 9.1 per cent in September, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report released in December.

“Whatever metric that you see when you look at banking stocks, whether you focus on margins, fees, operating efficiency, credit costs, any of these parameters, they have been doing a fantastic job,” said Mehta, who has a “buy” recommendation on Yes Bank.

The lender’s shares added another 1.7 per cent to reach 1,345.95 rupees on Wednesday, the day before Yes Bank reports its third-quarter earnings. The stock has jumped 16.4 per cent in January, compared with a 5.9 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Bankex Index, which tracks 10 banks.

Yes Bank’s stock recently resumed its climb after plunging 18.8 per cent over a ten-day period in early September, when it abandoned plans to raise $1 billion through a share sale. The lender cited “misinterpretation” of new rules for the so-called qualified institutional placement as the reason for the delay. It marked the first time an Indian lender had pulled a share sale since at least 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank’s gain this month has lifted Kapoor’s net worth to $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The majority of his fortune is derived from his 11.6 per cent stake in the lender.

He’s only the second billionaire to emerge from India’s banking industry, after Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s Uday Kotak, who has a $7.2 billion net worth. The billionaire Hinduja brothers are the largest shareholders of IndusInd Bank Ltd, but their wealth was originally derived from other sources.

Jitesh Patel, a spokesman for Yes Bank, confirmed Kapoor’s stake in an email and declined to comment on his net worth.

Yes Bank was established in 2004, when it became the first new lender to open in India since a raft of private banks were licensed by the central bank a decade earlier. Kapoor, 59, and his brother-in-law, Ashok Kapur, were its co-founders. A third partner in the business, Harkirat Singh, had left before the company was founded.

The partners had acquired their seed capital of $10 million each a year earlier, when they sold their stakes in Rabo India Finance, a joint venture they had formed with Rabobank Groep of the Netherlands. Previously, Kapoor had spent two years working for ANZ Grindlays and another 15 at Bank of America.

He’s been the “driving force behind the success of the bank,” said Ravikant Bhat, a Mumbai-based analyst at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd, who has a “hold” rating on Yes Bank. “Given that Yes is a new generation bank, what he has achieved in the last twelve years is quite remarkable.”

Kapur’s tenure at the helm of Yes Bank was cut short when he was killed during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Madhu Kapur, the co-founder’s widow and sister of Kapoor’s wife, continues to have a 9.4 per cent stake in the lender. Her net worth is valued at $800 million.

The Bombay High Court ruled in 2015 that she had inherited the right to jointly nominate directors to Yes Bank’s board. The lender contends that a co-founder’s rights can’t be transferred to family members. Both parties have filed separate appeals.

More from Markets

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Blue chips pull Dubai index lower

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services