Worst may be behind for UAE economy, and property, gold sector too

The expectations are that oil may hit $70 per barrel in the near term

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The worst may be behind for the UAE economy and its property and jewellery sectors, according to market experts.

The expectations are that oil may hit $70 per barrel in the near term, which would positively impact budget deficits, giving much needed boost to the economy.

“The recent Opec decision to cut production is positive for oil and we are entering 2017 with much more positives outlook for oil than we did in 2016,” Bader Al Ghanim, Executive vice-president and head of Mena Asset Management, Global Investment House in Kuwait told Gulf News in an email.

The recovering oil prices would also be a positive for the property market.

“JLL believe the Dubai market is currently close to its cyclical trough, with only limited further downside risk. Given the significant levels of new supply that could be delivered in 2017, we do not expect to see a rapid increase in prices, with these increasing by less than 10 per cent in most locations during 2017,” said Craig Plumb, head of research for the Middle East and North Africa at JLL.

A trough is also seen in jewellery sales.

UAE jewellery and investment demand together for this year is likely to end at the lowest level since 2001. “However, we think demand in UAE has hit the bottom of the cycle and could revive next year,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, Lead Analyst — Precious Metals Demand for South Asia and UAE, GFMS Thomson Reuters.

In the UAE, third-quarter jewellery offtake was a marginal 7.8 tonnes and down from the 15.3 tonnes in the second quarter and 11.1 tonnes in the first.

