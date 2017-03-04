Wall Street week ahead — Investors bet Trump-fuelled tech rally far from over

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wall Street week ahead — Investors bet Trump-fuelled tech rally far from over

In the past month, investors have poured $325m into to Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Gulf News
 

San Francisco: Technology companies have been a driving force behind the US stock market’s recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by US corporations.

Corporate tax cuts and reduced regulations planned by President Donald Trump will give companies reason to spend more on cloud computing, factory automation and smart connectivity that will directly benefit Silicon Valley, many on Wall Street believe.

“The tax cuts are going to promote business investment across all industries, and the business investment is largely going to be in technology,” said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York.

Strong performances from big names including Apple Inc and Facebook Inc have helped make technology the strongest S&P 500 sector so far this year, surging 10 per cent compared to the broader index’s 6 per cent rise.

In the past month, investors have poured $325 million into to the US-listed Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, according to ETF.com, which tracks fund flows.

“We may be due for a little bit of a pullback, but we’re still buyers on weakness because we like the longer-term outlook over the next two to three years,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

The proliferation of smart, connected devices in homes, factories and stores is leading to the collection unprecedented amounts of data and creating demand for more computing power to analyse it.

Spending on cloud computing will grow by 21.5 per cent a year through 2020, almost seven times as fast as overall IT spending, according to a recent estimate by market research firm IDC.

PRICIEST OF THE PRICEY Improved employment and consumer confidence have also been behind investors’ optimism about tech, helping offset concerns about lofty valuations.

After an eight-year US stock market rally, nearly all sectors are trading at earnings multiples above their long-term average, but none more so than technology, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. The tech sector’s strong performance has left it trading at 17.9 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14.5 times expected earnings.

The S&P tech sector’s price-to-earnings multiple has been above its own long-term average for about a year, and during that time the sector has surged about 28 per cent.

Tech bulls believe earnings momentum is growing for the sector. S&P 500 tech earnings expanded 12.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, more than any other sector, according to Thomson Reuters data. Analysts on average expect 13.6 per cent growth for the March quarter.

Recent upbeat quarterly reports and commentary from Broadcom Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc and Applied Materials Inc suggest semiconductors are poised for strong growth, said Wedbush trader Joel Kulina.

Micron Technology Inc jumped 3.5 per cent on Friday after raising its 2017 forecast the day before, helped by healthy demand for its memory chips.

“I can’t remember a time when we’ve seen this much excitement,” Kulina said. “Semiconductors aren’t as cyclical as they used to be, where quarters were driven by PC demand. Now it’s automotive, it’s data centre, industrial automation.”

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Markets

ENBD REIT plans to list on Nasdaq Dubai

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job