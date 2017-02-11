Wall Street Week Ahead: Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wall Street Week Ahead: Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

The S&P energy index has slumped nearly 4% for the year despite crude surge

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump’s election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector’s profit rebound has lacked vigour, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.

Helped by Opec output cuts, oil prices are up roughly 20 per cent since Trump’s victory, and US crude has held above $50 a barrel since mid-December. US Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data shows hedge funds and other speculators hold near-record-high net long positions in US crude futures and options.

But the S&P energy index, one of the key drivers to the stock market rally in the early days following the November 8 election, has not kept pace. It has slumped nearly 4 per cent for the year.

“We are seeing a little bit of a difference of opinion between equity investors and commodity investors,” said David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.

“Equity investors seem a little bit more worried about the outlook for the commodity and the actual commodity investors themselves don’t seem to be reflecting that.” Should those opinions converge and energy stocks rebound, stocks could see more pronounced moves than have been seen in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 unable to register a move of more than 1 per cent in either direction since December 7.

The relationship between the energy sector and US crude has also tightened recently, with the 10-correlation at 0.61, its highest in three weeks.

Part of the underperformance in the sector looks to be attributable to a disappointment in quarterly results. Energy companies were expected to benefit from easy comparisons with last year, when the price of oil sank below $30 a barrel, but so far they’ve under-delivered against those expectations.

Thomson Reuters data through Friday morning shows energy sector earnings for the fourth quarter are on pace for a fractional decline. A month ago they were seen rising by nearly 5 per cent.

Moreover, the group has so far posted a beat rate of only 58 per cent, as measured by the number of companies in the sector posting better-than-expected results, well below the 68 per cent rate for the S&P as a whole.

“Understand when you think about the energy patch in general, you have to separate out what the fully integrated guys were doing,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“What drags the group down is when you lump in the majors, and they were spotty.” That should put the focus on the next leg of earnings from energy companies next week, when names such as Marathon Oil, Devon Energy and a host of smallcap companies in the group report results.

Devon is forecast to post a modest profit after a massive loss a year earlier, while Marathon is expected to cut its loss by nearly 90 per cent, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine. Both posted substantial upside earnings surprises in their previous reports for the third quarter, and shares of both have outperformed their peers since the election, with Devon up 8.3 per cent and Marathon up 13.6 per cent.

“Definitely we are going to need to see some proof in earnings to play catch-up here,” said Jeff Zipper, managing director at the US Bank Private Client Reserve in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Now we are going to see some clarity from when these companies report, at least in the sector, to see some follow through here.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
sp 500

Also In Markets

Danish investor sorts bad hedge funds from good

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year