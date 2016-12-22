Wall Street and oil take the 2016 spoils

LONDON: Oil is set to be 2016’s top market performer, with its near 50 per cent gain an outcome few would have predicted when it plunged to a 12-year low in January.

In a year of shocks, including Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump’s election as US president, several major assets have been on a rollercoaster.

“[Given] the fragility that markets started the year with and the events that then happened ... it is pretty remarkable how resilient things have been,” State Street Global Markets head of macro strategy Michael Metcalfe said.

Crude surged from as low as $27 a barrel to just shy of $58 following two of its worst performing years on record. It dovetailed with large gains from copper zinc and tin, and in currencies like Russia’s rouble and Brazil’s real which are both up 17 per cent.

Many stocks have not done badly for investors.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are up 12 and 14 per cent, respectively, with gains accelerating after Trump’s victory.

Tokyo’s Nikkei is 5 per cent higher in dollar terms while a 7 per cent gain for emerging market stocks will end a poor three-year run.

The dollar has risen for a third straight year, with all its 4.5 per cent gains against a basket of major currencies coming since the US election.

The yen is still clinging on to a 2 per cent gain despite a 12 per cent plunge since the US election. The euro is down 4.5 per cent.

Brexit-battered sterling had the worst year of the FX majors. It has lost 16 per cent on the dollar and 12 per cent against the euro, never recovering from a plunge to a 31-year low the day after the EU vote.

That’s less than the Mexican peso’s 15 per cent drop and roughly the same as the Turkish lira which has had to contend with a failed coup attempt, a crackdown on tens of thousands of officials and a string of bombings.

London’s FTSE has boomed since Brexit, up 18 per cent since the June vote, although almost flat on the year.

“Sterling’s weakness has been very good for large-cap UK equities and we expect that relationship to hold,” said JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Mike Bell.

“So we could have that slightly bizarre environment whereby bad news for the UK economy is good news for UK equity market.” METALS SHINE Benchmark 10-year US. Treasuries are level for the year but have lost 5 per cent since Donald Trump’s election and last week’s quarter-point rise in US interest rates.

Other fixed income markets have followed. German Bunds

have lost 6 per cent since the US vote, corporate bonds have fallen 3.5 per cent and emerging market dollar and local currency debt have slid 4.2 and 6.5 per cent respectively.

But for the year overall the story looks different. Emerging market dollar and local debt have both earned investors around 9 per cent and high-yield bonds have returned over 14 per cent.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs say it is the best year since 2009 and has only been bettered 5 times in the past 30 years.

The clear winners though have been commodities and most things linked to them.

Thanks to the stellar gains for metals, Europe’s mining firms have soared 60 per cent with big names like Anglo American and Glencore up 280 and 200 per cent respectively.

Gold is up almost 7 per cent despite being one of the assets hit hardest since the US election. In agriculture robusta coffee has jumped over 40 per cent and sugar

is up over 20 per cent.

At the other end of the table has been one of last year’s star performers, Chinese A shares. Tighter regulations and jitters about the China economy and the yuan have driven an 18 per cent slump in the stocks in dollar terms.

And if you thought it has been a bad year for Britain’s pound, it’s been small change compared to Egypt’s pound/swhich is down 60 per cent having continued to slide after a 33 per cent devaluation in November.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)