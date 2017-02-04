US stocks back in record range after solid jobs data

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US stocks back in record range after solid jobs data

Markets were also buoyed by the January US jobs report

Gulf News
 

New York: US stocks returned to record territory Friday following a solid jobs report and a move by President Donald Trump to roll back banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Nasdaq finished at a fresh record, while the S&P 500 climbed to within a point of a new peak and the Dow vaulted back above 20,000 points.

Equity markets also rose in London, Paris and Frankfurt. Tokyo was flat.

Trump ordered a review of key reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, in the first step towards scaling back toughened regulations on the banking industry.

The moves could result in lower costs for compliance and clear away rules that restrict investments from proprietary accounts.

Shares of major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs surged three per cent or more, while the broader market also took heart from Trump’s focus on an economic issue after several contentious moves on immigration and trade.

“There was a whole a ton of really disappointing moves by the Trump administration and the market did not really sell off that much, and then you get just small pieces of positive news from them and the market goes up quite a bit,” said Karl Haeling, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Markets were also buoyed by the January US jobs report, which included a better-than-expected 227,000 new jobs, keeping up the positive trends from the Obama years into the start of the term of President Donald Trump.

Dollar retreats

Analysts said the report, while solid, was not likely strong enough to alter the Federal Reserve’s plan to only increase interest rates gradually. The report showed only modest wage growth.

The dollar retreated against the euro and the pound.

“Weaker wage growth takes a March rate hike off the table for the time being especially in light of the Fed’s less hawkish views,” said BK Asset Management managing director Kathy Lien.

“The mixed jobs report and lack of unambiguous optimism hurt the dollar and could keep it under pressure in the new trading week.”

Macy’s gained 6.4 per cent following reports it was in early talks towards a possible acquisition by Canada’s Hudson’s Bay. The news comes on the heels of announcements of job cuts and store closures by Macy’s, which has struggled to transition to the e-commerce era. Hudson’s Bay climbed 3.9 per cent in Toronto.

Amazon dropped 3.5 per cent after it reported fourth-quarter net income jumped 55.3 per cent to $749 million. However, revenues during the key holiday season came in a billion dollars shy of expectations at $43.7 billion (Dh160.4 billion).

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Amazon
follow this tag on MGNAmazon

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Amazon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM’s 2016 net profit almost flat

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body