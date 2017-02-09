US oil output heads to 48-year high as shale surge resumes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US oil output heads to 48-year high as shale surge resumes

Domestic output will average 9.53m barrels a day in 2018

Image Credit: Supplied
Global oil demand will rise to 98.09 million barrels a day this year, compared with production of 98.03million.
Gulf News
 

New York: The US will pump the most crude next year since 1970 as domestic producers benefit from Opec supply cuts.

Domestic output will average 9.53 million barrels a day in 2018, the Energy Information Administration said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook released Tuesday. Shale explorers are benefiting from prices that rose above $50 (Dh183.50) a barrel after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations agreed to trim production in an effort to ease a global supply glut.

“Shale operators are more bullish with crude trading above $50,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by telephone. “I’m sure that from Riyadh to Caracas people in oil ministries are watching the US rig count with avid interest and a bit of dismay.”

US oil drillers boosted the rig count by 17 to 583 last week, the most since October 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc. The country will produce 8.98 million barrels this year, little changed from last month’s EIA forecast. The biggest increase in output will come from the Lower 48 states, where cost reductions have allowed explorers to produce profitably in some areas like the Permian Basin of West Texas at $50 and below.

This year’s supply cuts by Opec and other nations will bring the market into balance. Global oil demand will rise to 98.09 million barrels a day this year, compared with production of 98.03 million.

World balance

“Global oil supply and demand is now expected to be largely in balance during 2017 as the gradual increase in world oil inventories that has occurred over the last few years comes to an end,” EIA Acting Administrator Howard Gruenspecht, said in an emailed statement. “Improved economic growth in both developed and emerging market countries is expected to contribute to higher global oil demand over the next two years.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system