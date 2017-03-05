US energy stocks, darlings last year, stumble in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US energy stocks, darlings last year, stumble in 2017

Energy outdid all other sectors last year, up nearly 24 per cent thanks to a late-year rally

Gulf News
 

New York: The energy sector is the stock market’s dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.

Energy outdid all other sectors last year, up nearly 24 per cent thanks to a late-year rally on anticipation that impending production cuts from major oil producers would lift crude prices and after the election of Donald Trump as US

president spurred investor hopes for industry-friendly policies.

However, energy shares have been weak after peaking in mid-December, and are the worst-performing of the Standard & Poor’s 11 stock sectors in 2017. Oil producers have been the poorest among energy sub-industries, due to doubts about the demand outlook and an unexpectedly high level of crude and finished product inventories.

In 2017, energy is down 5 per cent, compared with a 6 per cent climb for the overall S&P 500. US oil producer shares rallied in late November along with commodity prices. But they have pared gains this year as a November 30 agreement by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to cut production has so far failed to quell fears of oversupply and lift crude prices beyond a tight $5 a barrel range.

Since not all oil companies perform the same task, not all shares are created equal. Analysts said production companies, particularly those operating in US shale regions like Texas’s Permian Basin, where drillers have been rapidly adding to rig counts, may be best positioned for gains.

They do carry risk, as shale producers can get more volatile if prices move more rapidly.

“There’s a lot of worry about what the US supply picture will look like, and there’s a lot of worries about the Opec cuts,” said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie Group in Houston. “We think you’re going to get good inventory numbers, which will propel a rally in the commodities, and take the exploration and production companies higher.” Investors have already beefed up bets on the sector — about $263 million has flowed into US-listed energy mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2017 through February, according to Lipper data. The Energy Sector Select SPDR Fund, which has about $17.6 billion in assets, has attracted $400 million of new investment, according to Lipper data.

Companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp may see profits rise as the economy strengthens and oil prices increase. Increased power demand and defence spending — the defence sector is a big energy consumer — could also propel demand. The chief executives of both companies will be presenting at this week’s closely watched CERAweek conference in Houston.

Shares of oil majors pay a dividend yield, a benefit for times when oil prices are rangebound, said Christian Ledoux, senior portfolio manager at South Texas Money Management in San Antonio. “We think that the other categories of energy provide just too much risk at this point,” he said.

Investors are also looking at the potential effect from Trump’s policies. Since the election, refiners are up more than 9.5 per cent, while oil producers have gained less than 2 per cent, the weakest energy sub-sector.

Macquarie’s Dwivedi said some independent refiners may benefit from expected changes to renewable fuel standards, while others may see profits hurt if a border adjustment tax is passed. Since the election, Valero Energy, which supports changes to renewable fuel blending rules, is up 14 per cent.

Refiners overall saw margins pinched in 2016 after overproduction of product early in the year. Product inventories for gasoline and distillates are still considered high. That will hurt margins, especially if crude prices rise with production dropping.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
sp 500

Also In Markets

Global equities cool off after rally

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza