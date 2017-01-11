US charges three traders in forex rigging probe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US charges three traders in forex rigging probe

The case came after JPMorgan, Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland and a Citigroup unit pleaded guilty in May 2015

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: The US Justice Department on Tuesday brought charges against three former traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc arising from a global probe into the manipulation of foreign exchange rates at major banks.

Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Christopher Ashton, formerly of Barclays, were charged with conspiring to restrain trade in an indictment filed at a federal court in Manhattan.

The case came after JPMorgan, Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland and a Citigroup unit pleaded guilty in May 2015 to conspiring to manipulate currency rates, agreeing at that time to pay more than $2.5 billion in criminal fines.

Those plea deals contributed to the more than $10 billion that some of the world’s biggest banks have agreed to pay to resolve US and European probes into the manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

The indictment said that from 2007 to 2013, Usher, Ramchandani and Ashton schemed with other euro-dollar traders belonging to an electronic chat group called “The Cartel” to suppress competition in the currency spot market.

Usher, JPMorgan’s former head of G10 spot trading, and Ramchandani, Citigroup’s ex-head of European spot foreign exchange trading, left both banks in 2014. Ashton, Barclays’ ex-global head of spot trading, was at the British bank until 2015.

All three traders were based in the United Kingdom, according to court papers and their lawyers. All three remain out of custody, the Justice Department said.

In addition to the criminal case, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined Usher and Ramchandani $5 million each, and the banking regulator banned them from working in the US banking industry.

The US charges came after the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in March said it had closed its own investigation without any individuals being charged, saying there was “insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.” Lawyers for Ramchandani and Usher in statements criticised the Justice Department’s decision to bring charges after the SFO had decided not to do so.

“The UK authorities looked at the matter very carefully and concluded that there were no offences, and we continue to believe that Mr. Usher has done nothing wrong,” said Jonathan Pickworth, a lawyer for Usher.

Stephen Pollard, a lawyer for Ramchandani, said his client had been investigated for over 18 months in the UK and was not prosecuted.

“It is unacceptable for the American DoJ to bypass the SFO decision and seek to prosecute conduct undertaken on British soil by British citizens where the British regulators have confirmed there was no criminal offence,” Pollard said in a statement.

A lawyer for Ashton declined to comment.

To date, three other individuals have faced US charges stemming from the probe.

Last week, a former trader at Barclays and BNP Paribas SA, Jason Katz, pleaded guilty to participating in a rate-fixing conspiracy, becoming the first person to admit criminal wrongdoing in the probe.

In July, an HSBC Holdings Plc executive, Mark Johnson, was arrested and charged along with a former executive for participating in a fraudulent scheme involving a $3.5 billion currency transaction. Johnson has pleaded not guilty.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Barclays
follow this tag on MGNBarclays
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Barclays
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year