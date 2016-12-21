UAE, Egypt stocks tipped to be best regional performers in 2017

Dubai: UAE and Egyptian stocks will be the best performing stocks in the Middle East region in 2017, according to the chief investment officer for Mena region at Franklin Templeton.

“Areas like tourism, finance, hospitality, trade should continue to grow. And the Expo 2020 in Dubai will serve as a concrete deadline for a lot of that infrastructural spending,” Bassel Khatoun, chief investment officer for Middle East and North Africa equity at Franklin Templeton told Bloomberg.

In 2016, the Dubai Financial Market General Index gained 11.43 per cent due to its lesser dependence on oil, unlike its counterparts in the Gulf region.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index, which gained more than 3 per cent since January 1, was an underperformer.

“It is fair to say that Abu Dhabi is more exposed to oil prices, however, they never overstretched their spending during the boom years. They have a strong reserve cushion, and therefore the means to grow even in this environment,” Khatoun said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Franklin Templeton is also overweight on Egyptian stocks, which has been rallying on the back of free flotation of the currency.

“We like Egypt because we think that, finally with the currency devaluation, and free-floating exchange rate, things will be adjusted,” Khatoun said.

“It has fantastic demand and a growing population, but since 2011 it has suffered from a lack of dollar availability and from security issues, resulting in a drop in tourism. We think that will change now. With the IMF funding, and the $12 billion [Dh44 billion] it is getting now, we think there is an opportunity for Egypt to come back to those very high growth levels that it used to have between 2003 and 2008,” he added.

The Egyptian EGX 30 index breached the keenly watched 12,000 level on Tuesday to hit a record high.