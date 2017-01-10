Turkey central bank eases forex rules to help lira

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey central bank eases forex rules to help lira

The lira began recovering against the dollar immediately after the bank’s announcement

Gulf News
 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it was intervening to bolster the stricken lira by reducing its foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios to inject $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion) into the market.

The bank raced to stop the currency’s slide after political instability and security fears in the country following a bloody 2016 drove it to a record low on Monday.

“Foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios have been reduced by 50 basis points for all maturity brackets,” the bank said in a statement.

“With this revision, an additional liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion will be provided to the financial system,” it said.

The lira began recovering against the dollar immediately after the bank’s announcement.

By 1200 GMT it was down 1.2 per cent at 3.75 against the dollar, after an earlier 2 per cent gap.

“Additional steps may be taken in order to maintain price stability and financial stability,” the bank said.

Analyst Ozgur Altug of BCG Partners said the move “might be perceived as a smoothening step, but might not reverse the actual course”.

The lira, which has lost around 20 per cent in value against the dollar over the last three months, had slumped to a new low Monday as political uncertainty in the country took its toll.

Pounded by higher-than-expected inflation and security fears, it quaked over a warning from ratings agency Moody’s that the slew of attacks in the country were likely to weigh on the economy and squeeze the country’s banks.

Analysts had predicted the debate in Turkey’s parliament over a controversial new draft constitution aimed at expanding the powers of presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan could compound the currency’s woes.

The debate kicked off on Monday and is expected to last two weeks.

“Downside risks prevail as the country is shaken by a serious threat to its parliamentary regime,” LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said Tuesday ahead of the bank’s move.

“We stay cautiously away from lira and lira denominated assets and warn that the sell-off could continue despite the deeply oversold market conditions,” she added.

Turkey’s rating was lowered to junk status by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s last year, and it is facing a similar move by Fitch later this month.

The central bank first attempted to slam the breaks on the lira plunge in November by raising interest rates for the first time since 2014.

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

Also In Markets

Mubadala and Ipic merger to conclude imminently

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats