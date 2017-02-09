Mobile
Total says final investment decision on Iran project depends on renewal of US waivers

Total was the first Western energy company to sign a major deal with Tehran since the lifting of international sanctions against Iran

Gulf News
 

Paris: French oil major Total plans to make a final investment decision on a $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion) gas project in Iran by the summer, but the decision hinges on the renewal of US sanctions waivers, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Total was the first Western energy company to sign a major deal with Tehran since the lifting of international sanctions against Iran. Its project aims to develop South Pars 11, which is part of the world’s largest gasfield.

Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said South Pars 11 will be among a couple of projects to be approved by the company to start by the summer, if nothing is modified with regards to the sanctions.

“There are two executive orders that are supposed to be renewed before summer,” he said, explaining that the administration of previous US President Barack Obama had signed waivers suspending the sanctions.

“These are supposed to last about 18 months. So President Trump will have to, or not, renew these sanction waivers,” Pouyanne told journalists in Paris.

New US President Donald Trump has said the Iran nuclear deal, which ended a diplomatic standoff between Iran and six world powers over the country’s nuclear policy and opens the way for western investment, was “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

