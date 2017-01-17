Small stocks power traded volumes to over Dh1b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Small stocks power traded volumes to over Dh1b

Other regional stocks like Saudi Arabia, Qatar jumps more than 1 per cent

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Smaller stocks like HITS Telecom, Dubai Insurance, and Al Salam Bank, propelled traded volumes to Dh1 billion on the Dubai index, even as the wider index remained steady.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 0.09 per cent higher at 3,672.31. Traded volumes jumped to Dh1.03 billion from Dh600 million.

Dubai Insurance Co closed 14.83 per cent higher at Dh3.33. Al Salam Sudan closed more than 14 per cent to be at Dh2.05. Al Salam closed more than 11 per cent to be at Dh1.11.

“While the appetite for insurance companies remain high, there has been foreign interest in blue chip companies to capture the attractive dividend play in names such as Emaar, NBAD [National Bank of Abu Dhabi], Air Arabia,” Tariq Qaqish, Managing Director — Asset Management at Al Mal Capital said.

Emaar Properties closed at Dh7.53, down more than a per cent, while NBAD closed 1.94 per cent higher at Dh10.50. Air Arabia closed 0.71 per cent lower at Dh1.79.

Out of a total of 38 stocks traded on the exchange, shares 21 firms rose, while other 9 fell. The rest remained steady.

In Abu Dhabi, the securities exchange index closed 0.21 per cent higher at 4,663.14.

“Some of the speculative stocks like ASMAK are cooling off in Abu Dhabi today as the stock has gone up more than 200% in a very short period,” Qaqish said. Arkan Building Material closed 1.96 per cent lower at Dh1. Etisalat closed 0.80 per cent higher at Dh18.90. Abu Dhabi Ship Building closed 3.33 per cent higher at Dh3.10.

Strong appetite:

“We believe the sentiment and appetite is still strong towards equity markets globally,” said Qaqish. The Dubai index has fallen nearly 2 per cent in the past three sessions till Monday.

Even the results are expected to be good.

“Analysts expectations for 2016 earnings were pessimistic, we believe Q4 numbers will show solid earnings and will be better than expected compared to 2015,” Qaqish added.

Regional markets:

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.73 per cent higher at 6,873.53 on the back of firm oil prices.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. closed more than 1 per cent at 93.75 Saudi Riyals, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. closed 1.74 per cent higher at 5.85 riyals. The Qatar exchange index closed 1.57 per cent higher at 10,927.83. The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.20 per cent higher at 5.667.58. The Kuwait Stock Exchange index closed 1.24 per cent higher at 6.301.12. The Bahrain Bourse all share index closed 0.74 per cent higher at 1,229.38. In the wider Middle East, EGC 30 index closed 1.39 per cent higher at 13,436.1.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Air Arabia
follow this tag on MGNAir Arabia
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Air Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Dollar up, bond yields jump on Yellen outlook

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access