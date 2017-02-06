Singapore said to plan slew of incentives to lure Aramco listing

Singapore: The country is considering a range of measures to lure a listing from energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co, according to people familiar with the matter, as global exchanges compete for a slice of what could be the world’s largest-ever initial public offering.

The island nation is studying proposals including inviting one of its state investment companies to become a cornerstone investor in Aramco’s IPO, as well as potential Singapore cooperation with the Saudi government on future investments, the people said. Singapore Exchange Ltd. management including Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye visited Saudi Arabia late last year to pitch a listing on the bourse, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Singapore, the biggest oil trading centre in Asia, is hoping a full package of government incentives will give it a better chance of winning a piece of the listing than a standalone proposal from the stock exchange, the people said. Aramco is yet to make a final decision on the venue for the IPO, and Singapore faces challenges from larger international exchanges, the people said.

The country’s plan shows the extent to which Asian economies are vying for a share of the IPO, which is estimated to be about $100 billion (Dh367 billion) in size. Aramco officials have also received pitches on a potential Hong Kong listing for the company, which could come with anchor investments from Chinese funds, people familiar with the matter said last year. Company executives have also mentioned the possibility of listing in London, New York, Tokyo or Canada.

“SGX is the world’s most international exchange and offers unique access to Southeast Asia’s markets,” the bourse operator said in an e-mailed statement, without commenting specifically on a potential Aramco listing. “Singapore is a well-regulated international financial centre with strong corporate governance.”

A representative for Aramco declined to comment, while a representative for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Temasek Holdings Pte, the Singapore state-owned investment company, “looks at opportunities for investment based on its intrinsic value tests,” spokesman Stephen Forshaw said by e-mail. “We do not provide views on our interest or intentions with respect to individual companies.”

Aramco plans to sell shares on at least two or three stock markets in 2018 with a base listing in Riyadh, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih told reporters last week. No single bourse would be able to absorb the entire offering, Al Falih said.

The kingdom plans to sell less than 5 per cent of Aramco as part of plans by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to set up the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund and reduce the economy’s reliance on oil. Saudi Arabia has estimated that the entire company could be worth more than $2 trillion.

Aramco has asked banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc to pitch for an advisory role on the IPO, people with knowledge of the matter said last month. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, estimates that it holds more than 266 billion barrels in crude reserves. The country pumped 10.48 million barrels a day of oil in December, data compiled by Bloomberg show.