Signs are flashing that loonie surge has gone too far, too fast

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Signs are flashing that loonie surge has gone too far, too fast

Loonie has gained about 4% against dollar since touching a 10-month low at the end of last year

Gulf News
 

New York: Traders may think they are smarter than central bankers, but when Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says “uncertainty” a dozen times in a speech, they should listen.

The loonie has gained about 4 per cent against the US dollar since touching a 10-month low at the end of last year amid higher oil prices and a weaker greenback. But looming are possible US trade talks, a weak economic recovery and a potentially dovish central bank. These fundamental factors, along with technical indicators, point to a potential reverse.

The currency also has so far mostly escaped Donald Trump’s trade wrath even though he has lashed out at China, Japan, Germany and Mexico. Those countries, along with Canada, make up America’s top five trade deficits.

One of the barriers to further Canadian dollar gains is a gap in monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is expected raise rates, while the Bank of Canada is seen on hold. Investors should continue to take advantage of the carry trade, widening the spread between the sovereign two-year yields and pressuring the currency.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz used the word “uncertainty” 12 times in his speech Tuesday in reference to the challenges of policymaking, again flagging the risks tied to renegotiating Nafta. He also said the loonie has risen too soon amid “persistent excess capacity” in the economy and with inflation holding below the bank’s 2 per cent target. Growth is seen rising to 1.9 per cent this year partly on expectations of rising exports, but there are risks.

The big risk is Trump. The president wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement to try to bring back jobs to the US Canada is America’s second-largest trading partner and runs its fifth largest deficit.

Oil is the country’s largest export and some analysts see a rebound. But oil exports may be capped if prices are held down as shale production returns. Cars and related products, a sector that has been a Trump target, make up the second-largest trade sector.

The Canadian dollar could escape with only a few knocks if oil rises, if the economy sees a stronger recovery and if the government negotiates a tolerable trade deal despite rising exports. But those are big ifs.

“The CAD has performed remarkably well supported by higher oil prices, but all good things do eventually come to an end,” Deutsche Bank AG foreign-exchange strategist Sebastian Galy said by email.

Technicals

A weaker Canadian dollar could be good for the economy and help it transition away from a dependence on energy exports. Investors should listen up.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Unfazed by Trump, Abraaj focuses on micro trends

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa