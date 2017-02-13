Shuaa targets a profitable 2017 after losses

Houssem Ben Haj Amor, General Manager of Shuaa, Jasem Al Seddiqi and Jasem Al Ali, Chief Executive Offlcer First Gulf Properties and Mismak Properties, during the press conference at Emirates Towers.

Dubai: The new majority shareholder Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) plans to revive loss-making Shuaa and has a number of plans to achieve that goal, according to new chairman Jasem Al Seddiqi.

Al Seddiqi, who is also the chief executive officer of ADFG, plans to rebuild the legacy of the company as the leading investment house in the region. He says Shuaa will aim to double its assets under management from its current Dh1.8 billion, and is actively looking at acquisitions, as it seeks to leverage balance sheet, and exit some legacy investments and redeploy resources.

“I’m very confident that we will achieve our target of raising our assets under management (AuM) at Shuaa by the end of 2017 to Dh5 billion,” Al Seddiqi told journalists on Monday. Shuaa targets an AuM of Dh9 billion by 2020.

And the company wants to become profitable in the first quarter of 2017. “We are confident that the first quarter of 2017 would be a profitable one for Shuaa. This will reinforce our intentions to make Shuaa a profitable business again,” Al Seddiqi said.

Shuaa reported a narrow loss of Dh132.5 million in 2016, continuing its streak. Total revenues came in at Dh173.8 million compared to Dh178.2 million in 2015.

For the fourth quarter to December, the company registered a significant reduction in losses. The company reported a loss of Dh18.9 million compared to Dh161.8 million in the same period last year. The company reported revenues of Dh35.1 million down from Dh40.1 million quarter on quarter.

Shuaa’s balance sheet and total assets at year-end stood at Dh1.3 billion. The company has Dh346.6 million in cash.

Profitability

The profitability, according to the new ceo, would be driven by all subsidiaries, like financing body, asset management, investment banking, capital markets division.

“Most of the profitability would be driven by the GFC [Gulf Finance Corporation] this year,” Al Seddiqi said. Shuaa wants to switch gears in the Gulf Finance Corporation, which is a unit of Shuaa, to asset backed lending, and wants double digit returns.

Going ahead, in addition to the UAE market, Shuaa plans to focus on Saudi Arabia in addition to Egyptian markets. Shuaa wants to acquire companies for growth in which they see synergy, Al Seddiqi said, declining to give any concrete details. The company is expecting to get atleast one initial public offering in the UAE markets.

“Hopefully we want to list them at the end of year. We are confident we would be doing atleast two companies this year,” he added.

On challenges, Al Seddiqi said “market situation is a challenge, talent acquisition is a challenge. Nothing is easy.”

But despite all the challenges, in all, Al Seddiqi wants Shuaa to be “the same way as it was in good old days.”

“We want to be top 5 retail broker in the UAE, we want to be the best house for providing investment advice, and we want to be leading regional market maker,” Al Seddiqi said.