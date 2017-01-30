Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning spree ahead of Union Budget
Mumbai: The S&P BSE benchmark sensex and CNX Nifty snapped 4-day winning spree by slipping 33 points and 9 points to close at 27,849.56 and 8,632.75 respectively in view of cautious approach of operators ahead of the Union Budget on February one and lower European cues.
Investors across the globe were spooked after US President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad, adding to fears that his ‘America First’ policy may prove destabilising for the rest of the world.
The sensex resumed lower at 27,866.80 and hovered in a range of 27,947.37 and 27,813.32 before ending at 27,849.56, showing a loss of 32.90 points or 0.12 per cent. The sensex had gained by 847.96 points or 3.14 per cent in previous four days.
The CNX Nifty declined by 8.50 points 0.10 per cent to end at 8,632.75. The Nifty had gained by 292.90 points or 3.50 per cent in previous four days.
Overseas, European stock markets were trading lower as traders digest President Donald Trump’s executive order to clamp down on people entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Key indices like France, Germany and UK moved down by 0.56 per cent to 0.88 per cent.
Stock markets in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are shut for public holidays. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.51 pct. Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs2.12 billion | (Dh114 million) last Friday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.
— PTI