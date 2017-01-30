Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning spree ahead of Union Budget

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning spree ahead of Union Budget

Stock markets in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are shut for public holidays

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: The S&P BSE benchmark sensex and CNX Nifty snapped 4-day winning spree by slipping 33 points and 9 points to close at 27,849.56 and 8,632.75 respectively in view of cautious approach of operators ahead of the Union Budget on February one and lower European cues.

Investors across the globe were spooked after US President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad, adding to fears that his ‘America First’ policy may prove destabilising for the rest of the world.

The sensex resumed lower at 27,866.80 and hovered in a range of 27,947.37 and 27,813.32 before ending at 27,849.56, showing a loss of 32.90 points or 0.12 per cent. The sensex had gained by 847.96 points or 3.14 per cent in previous four days.

The CNX Nifty declined by 8.50 points 0.10 per cent to end at 8,632.75. The Nifty had gained by 292.90 points or 3.50 per cent in previous four days.

Overseas, European stock markets were trading lower as traders digest President Donald Trump’s executive order to clamp down on people entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Key indices like France, Germany and UK moved down by 0.56 per cent to 0.88 per cent.

Stock markets in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are shut for public holidays. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.51 pct. Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs2.12 billion | (Dh114 million) last Friday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

— PTI

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis