Selective opportunities available in bonds space, fund managers say

Dubai: In a rising rate scenario in the US, the opportunities for investments in bonds are scarce, and fund managers are eyeing selective opportunities.

Because of a stronger dollar, the US central bank is on a tightening trajectory, and fund managers are preferring emerging market debt based in US currency at a time when developed market bonds have been low yielding since President Donald Trump’s election victory in November.

Amundi, which manages $1.05 trillion (Dh3.8 trillion) in assets, is therefore preferring to invest in dollar-denominated emerging market (EM) bonds.

“We prefer hard currency emerging debt. We think that emerging currencies might suffer with the Fed tightening cycle and a possible change from the trade policy in the US that might disruptive for some in Asia,” Bastien Drut, strategist at Amundi, told Gulf News on his field visit.

Chandru Bhatia, a fund manager at Rasmala, agreed with Amundi’s view.

“The yields offered by EM debt continue to attract investors in the absence of a further material rise in US interest rates. We witnessed a sharp sell-off in EM debt following the US elections and this is a partial reversal of this move as investors reassess the Trump effect,” Bhatia said over the phone.

And this is evident from the returns these bond funds gave last year.

The JP Morgan EM Bond Index returned 10.19 per cent in 2016, while the BarCap US Aggregate Bond index returned 2.65 per cent in the same period.

The call is restricted to dollar-denominated emerging market bonds.

Fund managers feel that a stronger dollar would make local currency debt in emerging market unattractive. For dollar-based funds, a stronger greenback may dilute returns due to weaker local currency.

And bonds of not all emerging markets would do well.

“Amid weak currencies in emerging markets, we feel that countries with highest current account deficit would suffer,” Drut from Amundi said.

For Aberdeen, too, the allocation is higher in emerging market debt even though they have reduced exposure to Mexico due to falling peso.

“We remain overweight on Brazil. We like their currency, and disinflation story that is taking place. We have concerns on Mexico as 75 per cent of the exports go to America,” Max Wolman, Senior Portfolio Manager at Aberdeen, said.

Aberdeen is bullish on Brazilian bonds among emerging market debt.

In Brazil, Wolman expects fiscal reforms in Brazil as they head into elections in 2018.

Aberdeen investments in bonds is about $11 billion, allocations in Europe are higher than the US. They manage $100 billion.

Politics:

“We feel that politics will be the driver of markets in Europe ahead of elections in France, Italy. We have widening of spreads for these countries. The fact we expect that interest rates to rise in the Eurozone. Long-term rates are very low, and we expect rates to rise more in Eurozone than in the US,” Drut from Amundi said.

“For the US, we expect the yield curve to flatten in 2017, and that’s a kind of a traditional process when there’s a tightening of key rates. We expect two-year yield to rise more than 10 years,” Drut from Amundi said.

Some European investors have been seeking safety in German debt over French and other Eurozone bonds, although the dollar’s broad rise dulled the allure of gold, the traditional safe-haven asset in times of political and economic uncertainty.