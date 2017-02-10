Selective opportunities available in bonds space, fund managers say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Selective opportunities available in bonds space, fund managers say

The developed market bonds have been low yielding because of expectations of a rise in interest rates

Image Credit: Courtesy: Amundi
Bastien Drut | Strategist at Amundi
Gulf News
 

Dubai: In a rising rate scenario in the US, the opportunities for investments in bonds are scarce, and fund managers are eyeing selective opportunities.

Because of a stronger dollar, the US central bank is on a tightening trajectory, and fund managers are preferring emerging market debt based in US currency at a time when developed market bonds have been low yielding since President Donald Trump’s election victory in November.

Amundi, which manages $1.05 trillion (Dh3.8 trillion) in assets, is therefore preferring to invest in dollar-denominated emerging market (EM) bonds.

“We prefer hard currency emerging debt. We think that emerging currencies might suffer with the Fed tightening cycle and a possible change from the trade policy in the US that might disruptive for some in Asia,” Bastien Drut, strategist at Amundi, told Gulf News on his field visit.

Chandru Bhatia, a fund manager at Rasmala, agreed with Amundi’s view.

“The yields offered by EM debt continue to attract investors in the absence of a further material rise in US interest rates. We witnessed a sharp sell-off in EM debt following the US elections and this is a partial reversal of this move as investors reassess the Trump effect,” Bhatia said over the phone.

And this is evident from the returns these bond funds gave last year.

Related Links

The JP Morgan EM Bond Index returned 10.19 per cent in 2016, while the BarCap US Aggregate Bond index returned 2.65 per cent in the same period.

The call is restricted to dollar-denominated emerging market bonds.

Fund managers feel that a stronger dollar would make local currency debt in emerging market unattractive. For dollar-based funds, a stronger greenback may dilute returns due to weaker local currency.

And bonds of not all emerging markets would do well.

“Amid weak currencies in emerging markets, we feel that countries with highest current account deficit would suffer,” Drut from Amundi said.

For Aberdeen, too, the allocation is higher in emerging market debt even though they have reduced exposure to Mexico due to falling peso.

“We remain overweight on Brazil. We like their currency, and disinflation story that is taking place. We have concerns on Mexico as 75 per cent of the exports go to America,” Max Wolman, Senior Portfolio Manager at Aberdeen, said.

Aberdeen is bullish on Brazilian bonds among emerging market debt.

In Brazil, Wolman expects fiscal reforms in Brazil as they head into elections in 2018.

Aberdeen investments in bonds is about $11 billion, allocations in Europe are higher than the US. They manage $100 billion.

 

Politics:

“We feel that politics will be the driver of markets in Europe ahead of elections in France, Italy. We have widening of spreads for these countries. The fact we expect that interest rates to rise in the Eurozone. Long-term rates are very low, and we expect rates to rise more in Eurozone than in the US,” Drut from Amundi said.

“For the US, we expect the yield curve to flatten in 2017, and that’s a kind of a traditional process when there’s a tightening of key rates. We expect two-year yield to rise more than 10 years,” Drut from Amundi said.

Some European investors have been seeking safety in German debt over French and other Eurozone bonds, although the dollar’s broad rise dulled the allure of gold, the traditional safe-haven asset in times of political and economic uncertainty.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?