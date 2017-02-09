Mobile
Saxo Bank in partnership with ICICI Bank unit

The partnership will enable ICICI Securities’ 4m clients to diversify their investments

Gulf News
 

Dubai: ICICI Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank and India’s leading integrated financial services firm and Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, announced a strategic partnership to offer Saxo’s trading and investment capabilities via a digital platform to Indian Investors.

The partnership will enable ICICI Securities’ 4 million clients on ICICIdirect.com, India’s leading investment portal, to diversify their investments outside of the Indian domestic market and access multi-asset investment opportunities, through an intuitive trading experience on the award-winning trading platform SaxoTraderGO.

With ever increasing globalisation, diversification has become an important objective for all investors to spread risks and opportunity across geographic regions and asset classes as countries experience and behave differently at various points of the economic cycle. Investing in developed countries such as US, APAC and Europe, not only provide exposure to well-known international companies with stable income and growth, it also provides investors with the opportunity to capture short-term opportunities efficiently.

