Savaged dollar steadies ahead of Fed, stocks rise

Dollar steadies after slump on Trump devaluation complaints

Gulf News
 

London: The dollar steadied on Wednesday and world stocks made their first gain in five days, having been whipped into worry by Trump administration claims that Germany, Japan and China had devalued their currencies.

The dollar suffered its worst January in three decades after President Donald Trump complained that every “other country lives on devaluation,” while the US sat by “like a bunch of dummies”.

It recovered a modest 0.15 per cent in Asian and European trading. Bruised dollar bulls reassured themselves that the Federal Reserve should signal later that it still plans to raise US interest rates a number of times this year.

Wall Street futures also pointed to a 0.3-0.6 per cent bounce after Apple reported a strong revival in iPhone sales and healthy results from a slew of Europe’s bluechips had lifted its big bourses 1 per cent.

That all combined to help MSCI’s 46-country All World index snap a four-day losing streak though the recent protectionist noises from Trump’s team kept markets jittery.

Rebuttals

Trump’s top trade adviser had also said on Tuesday that Germany was using a “grossly undervalued” euro to exploit its trading partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time.

“The issue is at what point do investors get concerned that the potential negative shock effects from trade, immigration and geopolitics overwhelm the positives [of potential US stimulus],” said Bluebay asset management head of Credit Strategy David Riley.

There was little reaction to a raft of European data.

Sterling nudged up after figures showed its fall since June’s Brexit vote had stoked the sharpest rise in factory costs on record a day ahead of a Bank of England inflation report.

