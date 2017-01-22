Saudi stock market rally may not be sustainable in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi stock market rally may not be sustainable in 2017

The DFM stocks are still at a discount to its emerging market peers

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The rally in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index, which gained 31 per cent last year, is not sustainable, according to National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD).

Saudi market is currently trading at a 17 times price to earnings multiple, which is at premium to MSCI emerging market multiple of 15.1 times and also at higher end of its historical average, the bank said in its yearly investment outlook, released Sunday.

“We think the current, across the board market rally might not be sustainable in 2017 given the high valuations,” NBAD stated.

According to the bank, several sectors including utility, health care and banking are expected to continue their upward trajectory and outperform the market.

“Our preference for utilities emanates not only from better cost savings but also potential restructuring through expected privatisation of the main utility firm in the country (Saudi Aramco),” the bank added.

The DFM stocks are still at a discount to its emerging market peers, NBAD said, adding that the market is currently trading at 11.6 times price to earnings multiple.

The DFM index jumped by 12.7 per cent last year.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DFM
follow this tag on MGNDFM
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DFM
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'