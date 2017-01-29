Saudi’s National Commercial Bank proposes higher H2 dividend
Dubai: The board of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank is recommending a dividend of 1 riyal per share for the second half of 2016, the kingdom’s largest lender said in a bourse filing on Sunday.
The payout is higher than the 0.75 riyal which the bank paid for the second half of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Meanwhile, the board of Dubai Islamic Bank
is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday.