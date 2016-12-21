Saudi’s ANB, Alinma Bank propose dividends
Dubai: Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest bank by assets, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals (Dh0.44; $0.12) per share for the second half of 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The dividend is lower than 0.55 riyals paid in the corresponding period of last year.
The board of Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals ($0.13) per share for 2016, the lender said on Tuesday in a bourse filing.
The bank paid the same dividend for 2015.