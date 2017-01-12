Saudi bourse strives for emerging-market status
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange is making a determined bid to win emerging-market status in 2017, a designation likely to trigger billions of dollars in investor inflows.
The Tadawul, as the biggest bourse in the Middle East is known, is working with international index compilers to effect the changes they need, Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Hussan said in an interview in Riyadh Wednesday.
Joining neighbors United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the emerging-market stable could unleash $11 billion (Dh40.4 billion) of investment in the Saudi market, according to calculations by the research division of EFG-Hermes, the biggest publicly traded Arab investment bank.
The exchange said this week it will move to a T+2 settlement cycle in the second quarter, one day after it introduced a new industry classification system for stocks.