Russia’s 2016 oil output seen rising 2.5%

Meeting of a committee of Opec and non-Opec members to monitor the implementation, minister suggests

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Russia’s oil output in 2016 is expected to total 547.5 million tonnes, a 2.5 per cent increase from the previous year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters late on Tuesday.

Novak also suggested that a meeting of a committee of Opec and non-Opec members to monitor the implementation of oil production cuts could take place in January.

The committee includes Russia, Oman, Algeria, Venezuela and Kuwait. Novak said he had not yet received proposals from these countries on when to meet.

