Rupee recoups 2-month high of 67.37 vs dollar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rupee recoups 2-month high of 67.37 vs dollar

Expectations of robust capital inflows following a positive and growth-oriented Budget

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: The rupee surged ahead to close at nearly two-month high of 67.37 against the greenback, gaining 10 paise on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and banks amid weak overseas undertone.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the domestic unit resumed firmly higher at 67.44 from Wednesday’s close of 67.47.

But, it soon succumbed to fresh dollar pressure and retreated to touch a low of 67.5250 briefly before rebounding.

After trading rangebound rest of the day, it finally settled at 67.37, showing a smart rise of 10 paise, or 0.15 per cent — the level not seen since December 8, 2016.

Expectations of robust capital inflows following a positive and growth-oriented Budget to reduces macroeconomic volatility and fine tuning the economy through fiscal policy measures predominantly kept rupee on highly bullish trend.

Unfolding its relentless uptrend for the seventh straight day, the home currency has appreciated by a whopping 83 paise, largely outperforming all major Asian peers.

Moving ahead with the fiscal consolidation path, Finance Minister has pegged the fiscal deficit for 2017-18 at 3.2 per cent, down from 3.5 per cent expected in the current financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also promised to liberalise FDI policy to attract capital flows in more sectors.

Moreover, additional fine-tuning measures to further improve ease of doing business, the government also decided to abolish FIPB and form a new mechanism that could include approvals by the ministries concerned for expeditious clearance of foreign investment proposals.

The overnight decision to maintain status quo on policy rates by the Federal Reserve and less hawkish outcome than expected further supported the sentiment.

In worldwide trade, the dollar slipped to 2-1/2 month lows against other major currencies after the Federal Reserve gave a less optimistic view of the economy than expected and as investors awaited the release of US economic reports later in the day.

The US dollar index was trading substantially weak at 99.40 in late afternoon session.

The RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 67.4480 and for the euro at 72.7966.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Rupee
follow this tag on MGNRupee

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Rupee
follow this tag on MGN
forexusd

Also In Markets

US stocks jump following strong jobs report

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa