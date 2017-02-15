Room for non-Opec countries to cut output further — Oman oil minister
KUWAIT: Oman’s oil minister said on Wednesday there is room for non-Opec countries to cut output further as part of a supply deal agreement with Opec producers.
“Their numbers came as such because time was tight,” Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Rumhy told reporters in Kuwait.
The minister later said: “Russia told us since the beginning the cut will take some time.” He added he expects Russia’s compliance with the agreement to be better in February and March.
Al Rumhy described overall compliance with the agreement as okay in January and expects it to be better this month.