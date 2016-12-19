Mobile
Ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis

The ringgit declined as much as 0.1 per cent to 4.4805 per dollar, a level unseen since January 1998

Image Credit: AFP
A screen displaying various foreign currency exchange rates including the US dollar (top L) against the Malaysian ringgit is seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia's ringgit hit its lowest level against the dollar since the Asian financial crisis as emerging-market currencies are hammered by a flight of capital fuelled by an expected rise in US interest rates next year.
Gulf News
 

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia’s ringgit touched its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, as investors continue to sell down emerging-market assets and after a crackdown on currency speculators last month exacerbated outflows.

The ringgit declined as much as 0.1 per cent to 4.4805 per dollar, a level unseen since January 1998, according to prices from local banks compiled by Bloomberg, before trading at 4.4802 at 1:47pm in Kuala Lumpur. The current situation “is a turbulence, not a crisis,” and the Malaysian currency will eventually recover back to its fair value, Second Finance Minister Johari Abdul Gani told reporters.

The ringgit has lost more than 6 per cent since the US election, the biggest decline in emerging Asia, as expectations that incoming American president Donald Trump will stoke inflation with his fiscal policies spurred outflows from the region. Sentiment toward Malaysian assets has also been hurt by the central bank’s move in November to clamp down on trading of non-deliverable forwards even as it provided greater onshore hedging flexibility with revised regulations.

“It is a confluence of the relative decline in cash metric, high foreign holding of bonds sold off, investors’ trepidation about FX controls and the underlying political or headline risks,” said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

Tighter US monetary policy, and concerns over Trump’s policies toward trade and relationship with China have reduced the appeal of riskier assets, with losses seen across Asia. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index slid 0.8 per cent last week as the Federal Reserve signalled a steeper path for interest rates going forward. Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said Monday the central bank will stabilise the rupiah in line with the nation’s fundamentals amid tension over China’s seizure of a US naval drone.

While capital flight is unavoidable, foreign investors will return when things stabilise, Johari said in Kuala Lumpur. Foreign funds halted a seven-week selling streak in Malaysian stocks, buying a net 44 million ringgit ($9.8 million) of shares last week, according to a note by MIDF Amanah Investment. Outflows have slowed to 2.5 billion (Dh2.05 billion) ringgit this year, compared with 19.5 billion ringgit in 2015, MIDF said.

Malaysia’s economy is “very robust” because of the nation’s strong economic policies and fiscal consolidation, World Bank Country Director for Southeast Asia Ulrich Zachau said.

Still, the ringgit may weaken to 4.52 in the second quarter, before stabilising at 4.47 in 2018, according to the median estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“The dollar-ringgit perhaps sums up the struggles many emerging economies with dollar pegs and currency controls will face in 2017 with higher US yields and a stronger dollar,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. in Singapore, wrote in a note. “Expect this to become an important theme in 2017.”

