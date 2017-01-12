Qatar selling domestic bonds, results expected Thursday
Doha: Qatar’s central bank is offering local currency government bonds on Thursday in its first sale of the year, a document seen by Reuters showed.
The bank is offering three-year bonds at 2.50 per cent, five-year bonds at 3.10 per cent, seven-year bonds at 3.75 per cent, and 10-year bonds at 4.25 per cent.
The document did not specify how many bonds would be sold, but commercial bankers said they believed the issue would offset the maturing of about 15 billion riyals ($4.1 billion) of government bonds this month.
A central bank official said results of the offer would be known later in the day.