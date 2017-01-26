Qatar Investment Fund Q4 NAV falls, but outlook optimistic

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Investment Fund Q4 NAV falls, but outlook optimistic

QIF’s top 10 holdings remained unchanged in the quarter

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Qatar Investment Fund (QIF) said on Thursday its net asset value (NAV) fell 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter to December, even as it remains optimistic about the economy.

The fall in NAV compares with almost flat performance on the Qatar index, and a 4 per cent fall on the MSCI Emerging Market index.

The QIF remains optimistic about Qatar due to its strong macroeconomic fundamentals, ongoing infrastructure spending, rising population and superior growth prospects in the non-hydrocarbon sector, the investment adviser said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The QIF expects “public sector loan growth will remain strong, driven by the government’s infrastructure development plans and a rising population.”

And this is evident from the country’s budget.

The budget is committed to reducing Qatar’s planned deficit by 38.9 per cent, to 28.4 billion Qatari riyals in 2017, from 46.5 billion Qatari riyals, in 2016. The deficit is expected to decline due to a pickup in government revenues and continued rationalisation of current expenditure. Capital spending is expected to increase in 2017 to support Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup and economic diversification objectives.

Related Links

The Qatari government, according to the QIF, is committed to continuing its infrastructure investment spending programme ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Unchanged holdings

QIF’s top 10 holdings remained unchanged in the quarter. They reduced holdings in Commercial Bank of Qatar and Gulf International Services given the outlook for these businesses, while holdings in Qatar Electricity and Water Company were increased as valuations became attractive.

Banks form a majority part of the Qatar Investment Fund’s portfolio, followed by industrials. Banking stocks corner over 42.4 per cent of the total, while industrials contribute to 25.8 per cent.

The QIF expects “public sector loan growth will remain strong, driven by the government’s infrastructure development plans and a rising population.”

The fund invests in stocks listed on the Qatar Exchange in addition to companies soon to be listed, with a cap of up to 15 per cent in other listed companies elsewhere in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cupfifa world cup

Also In Markets

Blue chips pull Dubai index lower

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services