Qatar Investment Fund Q4 NAV falls, but outlook optimistic

Qatar Investment Fund (QIF) said on Thursday its net asset value (NAV) fell 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter to December, even as it remains optimistic about the economy.

The fall in NAV compares with almost flat performance on the Qatar index, and a 4 per cent fall on the MSCI Emerging Market index.

The QIF remains optimistic about Qatar due to its strong macroeconomic fundamentals, ongoing infrastructure spending, rising population and superior growth prospects in the non-hydrocarbon sector, the investment adviser said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The QIF expects “public sector loan growth will remain strong, driven by the government’s infrastructure development plans and a rising population.”

And this is evident from the country’s budget.

The budget is committed to reducing Qatar’s planned deficit by 38.9 per cent, to 28.4 billion Qatari riyals in 2017, from 46.5 billion Qatari riyals, in 2016. The deficit is expected to decline due to a pickup in government revenues and continued rationalisation of current expenditure. Capital spending is expected to increase in 2017 to support Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup and economic diversification objectives.

The Qatari government, according to the QIF, is committed to continuing its infrastructure investment spending programme ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Unchanged holdings

QIF’s top 10 holdings remained unchanged in the quarter. They reduced holdings in Commercial Bank of Qatar and Gulf International Services given the outlook for these businesses, while holdings in Qatar Electricity and Water Company were increased as valuations became attractive.

Banks form a majority part of the Qatar Investment Fund’s portfolio, followed by industrials. Banking stocks corner over 42.4 per cent of the total, while industrials contribute to 25.8 per cent.

The fund invests in stocks listed on the Qatar Exchange in addition to companies soon to be listed, with a cap of up to 15 per cent in other listed companies elsewhere in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).