Pricing of Kuwait debut foreign bond to approach Abu Dhabi debt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pricing of Kuwait debut foreign bond to approach Abu Dhabi debt

Kuwait meeting with investors on debut international bond

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Kuwait’s first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say.

Kuwait is issuing foreign debt because of low oil prices, which have slashed its export income. It has been slower than other Gulf states to cut wasteful spending and raise new revenues.

Its financial fundamentals are strong, however, due to its huge oil reserves, low cost of exploiting them and small population, analysts say. The International Monetary Fund projects Kuwait will be the only one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council States to run a fiscal surplus this year.

Zeina Rizk, director of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital, a regional investment bank, said Kuwait might need to pay a “first issue premium” for its debut bond, causing it to price between Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

But “given the better fundamentals, it is likely to trade in line with or even slightly inside Abu Dhabi,” she added.

Kuwait has indicated it plans to issue five- and 10-year bonds.

Abu Dhabi’s five-year bond maturing in May 2021 was yielding 2.45 per cent on Tuesday, while its 10-year notes due in 2026 yielded 3.31 per cent.

Qatar’s 2021 bonds are at 2.69 per cent and its 2026 bonds, at 3.51 per cent.

Kuwait said last year that the issue might be $10 billion (Dh36.73 billion), but some investors now think the amount may be less, due to a partial rebound in oil prices and because some in government oppose amassing foreign debt.

Max Wolman, senior portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, forecast emerging markets investors would provide heavy demand for the Kuwaiti bonds, causing them to trade somewhere between Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Some investors have been expecting Kuwait to include a 30-year tranche in its issue, as Saudi Arabia and Oman did for their successful issues in recent months.

But although Kuwait is preparing a draft law to allow maturities of up to 30 years, an existing law limits its borrowing to maturities of up to 10 years, an IMF document showed.

One Dubai-based fund manager said Kuwait might present a “boring story, in a good way” when compared with Abu Dhabi.

“Kuwait has the advantage of being a sovereign over Abu Dhabi, which is an emirate, and the United Arab Emirates theoretically include more leveraged emirates like Dubai,” the fund manager said.

“Kuwait has no real contingent liabilities.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Saudi to supply full crude contract to Asia

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media