Pound reaches seven-week high, markets look to BoE balancing act

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pound reaches seven-week high, markets look to BoE balancing act

Currency rose for a third day against a broadly weaker greenback

Gulf News
 

London: Sterling advanced to the highest level in more than seven weeks against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England’s interest-rate decision and Inflation Report, opening the way toward its December peak of $1.2775.

The pound rose for a third day against a broadly weaker greenback, which suffered after the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday that it was in no hurry to raise rates. The British currency however weakened against the rest of its Group-of-10 peers. The BoE is expected to upgrade its growth and inflation forecasts but will likely refrain from shifting to a hawkish stance just yet, according to Lee Hardman, a foreign-exchange strategist at MUFG.

“It would be more of a surprise if the BoE also shifted to a more hawkish policy stance after shifting to neutral back in November,” Hardman wrote in a client note. “It is probably too soon for the BoE to signal that they may need to reverse the emergency easing delivered last summer.”

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets
forexusd

Also In Markets

US stocks jump following strong jobs report

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa