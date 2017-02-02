Pound reaches seven-week high, markets look to BoE balancing act

London: Sterling advanced to the highest level in more than seven weeks against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England’s interest-rate decision and Inflation Report, opening the way toward its December peak of $1.2775.

The pound rose for a third day against a broadly weaker greenback, which suffered after the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday that it was in no hurry to raise rates. The British currency however weakened against the rest of its Group-of-10 peers. The BoE is expected to upgrade its growth and inflation forecasts but will likely refrain from shifting to a hawkish stance just yet, according to Lee Hardman, a foreign-exchange strategist at MUFG.

“It would be more of a surprise if the BoE also shifted to a more hawkish policy stance after shifting to neutral back in November,” Hardman wrote in a client note. “It is probably too soon for the BoE to signal that they may need to reverse the emergency easing delivered last summer.”