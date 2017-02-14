Pimco is cutting risk amid concern Fed could turn overly hawkish

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pimco is cutting risk amid concern Fed could turn overly hawkish

The US central bank may tighten monetary policy faster than markets expect over the next two years

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Pacific Investment Management Co has a warning for investors: don’t underestimate the chance of a misstep by the Federal Reserve.

The US central bank may tighten monetary policy faster than markets expect over the next two years in part as changes to key staff affect the sway of decisions, according to Joachim Fels, Pimco’s global economic adviser. Markets have ignored many risks as they focus on a potential boost from President Donald Trump’s policies, he said.

Fels joins a swathe of investors questioning the outlook for the US economy as the Fed grapples with a lack of clarity from the new administration, which may get to fill a number of spots at the central bank. BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink and economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc have critiqued how pro-growth policies might struggle to emerge. Traders are awaiting appearances by Fed Chair Janet Yellen before Congress this week, with data expected to show an uptick in US inflation.

“The Fed could actually turn hawkish and tighten policy too much,” Fels told a conference in Sydney on Tuesday via a videolink from the firm’s headquarters in Newport Beach, California. “Keep in mind that the Fed is not overly expansionary at this stage. So if you think that if we get a more hawkish Fed and that we will see more rate hikes than the market is pricing in right now, it may well be that the Fed becomes contractionary at a relatively early stage.”

Fed officials, who raised interest rates by 25 basis points in December, have given no indication on the timing of their next hike amid evidence of slow but continuing improvement in the US economy. The Federal Open Market Committee next meets March 14-15, with fed funds futures contracts pointing to 30 per cent odds policy makers will lift borrowing costs.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo is stepping down in early April, paving the way for the White House to fill three of the seven seats on the Fed Board in Washington, where there are already two existing vacancies.

Pimco, which manages $1.47 trillion (Dh5.4 trillion) in assets, has reduced risk in some of its portfolios and thinks it makes sense to insure against inflation, Fels said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
forexusd

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa