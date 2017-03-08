Opec invites US shale firms, hedge funds into talks on glut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Opec invites US shale firms, hedge funds into talks on glut

Opec plans to meet again in May

Gulf News
 

Houston: The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is moving to bring US shale producers and hedge funds into widening talks about how best to tame a global oil glut.

The group held unprecedented talks with fund executives on Tuesday and earlier held meetings with shale producers, including Pioneer Natural Resources Co and ConocoPhillips.

The introductory discussions were the first bilateral meetings with shale producers and investment funds, Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The two have become important players in adding production to a world awash in crude oil. Cheap financing for newer producers has forced majors to turn their focus from big, long-term projects to those that can generate quick cash for their investors.

Last November, Opec took initial steps to widen its market reach as it sought to end a two-year price war, striking a historic agreement with 13 non-member countries, including such major oil producing nations as Russia, Kazakhstan and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih separately told a group of oil industry executives at the conference that the November pact set a new “cooperative framework” for Opec to address short-term market turmoil.

“All of us realise that such an expanded network of producers with a larger share of global production is the only way to achieve a constructive, stable market for all,” he said.

The discussions with hedge funds come as their role in US energy has grown. Funds have become major equity financiers of young US oil firms and in some cases owners of production assets in expanding basins including the Permian in West Texas.

The outreach is expected to continue. Any decision to extend the Opec-led production cuts beyond June would have to include the continued participation by the non-Opec countries, Secretary General Barkindo said.

“I think we have broken the ice between ourselves and the industry, particularly the tight oil producers and the hedge funds who have become major players in the oil market,” he said in remarks on the conference sidelines.

Opec plans to hold an event to consider the impact of oil futures on physical crude markets, Barkindo said, without providing details.

Scott Sheffield, executive chairman of Pioneer, said the meeting on Sunday between shale producers and Opec officials reflects an extraordinary change in the relationship between the two groups, whose interests sometimes are in conflict.

“I’ve seen more dialogue between Opec and shale producers this year than ever before,” he said.

The November deal to reduce output is intended to shave global output by about 1.8 million barrels per day, and reduce a supply estimated to be about 300 million barrels above the norm weighing on crude prices. The six-month agreement took effect on Jan. 1.

Compliance with the production curbs among top global oil producers should improve in February from January’s level, Barkindo said. Members of the production accord last month reported 86 per cent of the reduction target had been met in the early weeks of the agreement.

The Opec-led accord has helped increase crude prices by more than 10 per cent since the agreement was struck in November.

Opec plans to meet again in May.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Nasdaq Dubai and Bourse de Tunis sign MoU

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media