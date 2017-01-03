Oman said to be gearing for dollar bond sale

Dubai: Oman is preparing an international bond sale, two people with knowledge of the deal said, as the country seeks to plug a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

The sultanate has sent invitations to banks to arrange the sale of a dollar or Islamic bond, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Responses are due this week, they said. An official at the central bank said last month that Oman is planning to raise up to $2 billion through bond sales this year.

A fresh sale will be the latest in a series of issues by the non-Opec oil-producing state. The sultanate sold $2.5 billion worth of bonds in June last year in its first such sale since 1997 and tapped the bonds for an additional $1.5 billion in September. The country also raised $1 billion from the international loan market in January to help bolster its finances.

Oman, rated one level above junk by S&P Global Ratings, is among governments across the six-nation Gulf Corporation Council looking to international investors to mitigate the dent on finances caused by low crude prices. Saudi Arabia will raise not more than 450 billion riyals by 2020 to cover the budget deficit while Oman expects a budget deficit of 3 billion riyals in 2017. The country will also raise 600 million riyals in local debt next year.

Calls to Oman’s Ministry of Finance after business hours weren’t immediately returned.