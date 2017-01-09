Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling falls over 1%

Dubai: Oil prices tumbled from the highest level in eighteen months on Monday as a rise in US production outweighed a positive news in terms of implementation of the deal.

Currencies like the British pound weakened and Turkish Lira fell to record low. The pound was 1.07 per cent lower at $1.2155. The Turkish Lira witnessed another record low of 3.7386 per dollar on Monday, before trading 2.26 per cent weaker at 3.7261.

The lira has shed more than a fifth of its value since last year. Brent crude for March delivery fell more than 2 per cent to be at $55.91 (Dh205.2) per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also fell 2.02 per cent at $52.90 per barrel.

“The reviving shale boom has partially offseted the oil producers’ efforts. Friday’s data not only showed a further uptick active drilling rigs but also job increases in the oil and gas sector,” said Norbert Ruecker, Head Macro & Commodity Research, Julius Baer.

According to energy services firm Baker Hughes, drillers added four oil rigs in the week to January 6, bringing the total count up to 529, the most since December 2015, impacting the effectiveness of a supply cut on global demand supply equation.

The 14-member oil producer group agreed in November last year to reduce its output by 1.2 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia has said they will cut oil production by as much as 7 per cent in February, another indicator that world’s biggest exporter of oil is serious about the deal.

Capped

However over the short term, analysts expect recovery in prices, though the upside will be capped by rising output from US shale oil.

“We expect GCC countries to comply and Russian production to slowly decline from post-Soviet highs in the first half of 2017. Evidence of production cuts is likely to push prices higher over the coming months,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

Traders would watch the press conference by US president elect Donald Trump for his US shale oil policy.