Oil prices jump more than 1% on Opec output cut compliance

Opec members made production cuts in January equating to 90 percent of the agreed volumes: IEA

Image Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A fuel nozzle is pictured at petrol station in Moenchengladbach March 10, 2012.
 

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported record initial compliance by Opec members implementing last year's landmark deal to curb output in an effort to prop up global oil prices.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) made production cuts in January equating to 90 percent of the agreed volumes, a record high for the first month of implementation for such deals, the IEA said in a report.

"Some producers, notably Saudi Arabia, (are) appearing to cut by more than required," the agency said.

Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was up 66 cents at $56.29 a barrel by 0938 GMT (1.38pm Dubai), touching a session high of $56.39 a barrel shortly after the report's publication.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 traded up 56 cents at $56.56 a barrel.

The IEA, which advises industrial nations on energy policy, said that if current compliance levels are maintained, the global oil stocks overhang that has weighed on prices should fall by about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next six months.

Official Opec compliance data is due to be released next week.

