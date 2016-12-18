Oil prices: gone too far too fast?

Dubai: As of late oil prices have moved too high very quickly, the shutdown in refineries during the spring months starting from March may do little to impact prices.

This is in the background that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec producers have already decided to cut supplies in their meetings held on November 30 and December 10.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices have gained in the last six weeks. On Friday, WTI closed 1.96 per cent higher at $51.90 per barrel, while Brent crude ended 2.2 per cent higher at $55.21 per barrel.

“That (spring demand) would not have a too much of a meaningful impact on oil prices, but the main focus would be how much of these Opec cuts would be done by the producers,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets.

“A lot of refineries shut down their production during the spring period, so supplies go lower, and with Opec production cuts, we would see equation becoming more balanced, so we would have a balance in the market,” Aslam added.

Opec producers have agreed to cut output by 1.2 million bpd for six months, effective from January 1, 2017, in an attempt to boost prices. The non-Opec producers have also decided to cut output by 558,000 barrels per day from the first day of next year.

“We have already gone up by far on the factor that how much Opec would cut. Going forward fundamentals of demand and supply, the shale impact, and policies undertaken by the new Trump administration would impact the market,” Aslam said. “We expect the prices to breach the $60 mark, and may be in the range of $55-60 for now,” he added.