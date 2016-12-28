Oil prices edge down ahead of Opec, non-Opec production cuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil prices edge down ahead of Opec, non-Opec production cuts

Venezuela to cut 95,000 bpd output in new year

Gulf News
 

Seoul: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday as the market waits to see how Opec and non-Opec members carry through on planned supply cuts in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were trading down 7 cents, or 0.12 per cent, at $56.02 a barrel at 0722 GMT after closing the previous session up 93 cents.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were down 8 cents at $53.82 per barrel after settling up 88 cents at $53.90 a barrel in the previous session.

Trading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach on the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and several non-Opec members to reduce their output. The deal is set to kick in from January 1.

Opec and non-Opec producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, Opec’s largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion’s share of the cuts.

“There are mixed expectations of the cuts, trading is thin, so the first two weeks of January would be critical to watch,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney’s CMC Markets.

“If there’s any misstep or any indication of disagreement to [the deal], we would see crude prices dropping,” he said.

In a sign that the world’s oil major producers may abide by their agreement, Opec member Venezuela said it will cut 95,000 bpd of oil production in the New Year.

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft said it planned to boost oil output by 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent next year, less than it had intended before Russia, one of the non-Opec member countries, joined a deal to reduce a global supply overhang.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street investors brace for 2017 shocks

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan