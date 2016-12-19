Oil extends advance near $52 as Libyan output comeback stalls

London — Oil extended gains near $52 a barrel as a planned production boost from Libya stalled amid continuing tension in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) member that’s exempt from output cuts.

Futures climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in New York after rising 2 per cent on Friday. Libyan oil-facility guards backtracked on an agreement to allow supply to flow from the El Feel and Sharara fields, two of the country’s biggest, according to an engineer that operates El Feel. Money managers increased their net-long positions in West Texas Intermediate crude to the highest since July 2014, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

Oil has traded near $50 a barrel since Opec agreed on November 30 to reduce production for the first time in eight years. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week increased its second-quarter crude-price forecasts and predicted stockpiles would return to normal by mid-2017 amid the curbs, which also include non-Opec nations from Russia to Mexico.

The “oil price is heading higher — period — as a result of Opec/non-Opec’s decision to cut,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB, said by email. “The effect from these decisions are not yet behind us,” while Libya’s production problems are also supporting the price, he said.

WTI for January delivery, which expires on Tuesday, rose as much as 62 cents to $52.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at $51.93 as of 7:38am local time. The contract advanced $1 to $51.90 on Friday. Total volume traded on Monday was about 13 per cent below the 100-day average. The more-active February future gained 14 cents to $53.09.

Brent for February settlement climbed as much as 59 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $55.80 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $2.28 to WTI for the same month.

A group of Libyan guards prevented the flow of oil by pipeline, Khaled Hadloul, an engineer at Mellitah Oil & Gas, which operates El Feel, said by phone. The Repsol SA-operated Sharara field is also yet to restart because both fields feed into the same pipeline network, Hadloul said.