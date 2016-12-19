Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Oil extends advance near $52 as Libyan output comeback stalls

Futures climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in New York after rising 2 per cent on Friday

Gulf News
 

London — Oil extended gains near $52 a barrel as a planned production boost from Libya stalled amid continuing tension in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) member that’s exempt from output cuts.

Futures climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in New York after rising 2 per cent on Friday. Libyan oil-facility guards backtracked on an agreement to allow supply to flow from the El Feel and Sharara fields, two of the country’s biggest, according to an engineer that operates El Feel. Money managers increased their net-long positions in West Texas Intermediate crude to the highest since July 2014, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

Oil has traded near $50 a barrel since Opec agreed on November 30 to reduce production for the first time in eight years. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week increased its second-quarter crude-price forecasts and predicted stockpiles would return to normal by mid-2017 amid the curbs, which also include non-Opec nations from Russia to Mexico.

The “oil price is heading higher — period — as a result of Opec/non-Opec’s decision to cut,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB, said by email. “The effect from these decisions are not yet behind us,” while Libya’s production problems are also supporting the price, he said.

WTI for January delivery, which expires on Tuesday, rose as much as 62 cents to $52.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at $51.93 as of 7:38am local time. The contract advanced $1 to $51.90 on Friday. Total volume traded on Monday was about 13 per cent below the 100-day average. The more-active February future gained 14 cents to $53.09.

Brent for February settlement climbed as much as 59 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $55.80 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $2.28 to WTI for the same month.

A group of Libyan guards prevented the flow of oil by pipeline, Khaled Hadloul, an engineer at Mellitah Oil & Gas, which operates El Feel, said by phone. The Repsol SA-operated Sharara field is also yet to restart because both fields feed into the same pipeline network, Hadloul said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Aussie fund manager plots US boost

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party